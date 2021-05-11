Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates but lagged year over year. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. It can increase operating expenses to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees. Intense competition in the midstream space and excess pipeline capacity in some regions might lower the demand for its services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the firm has a strong presence in the Permian Basin. Cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support its operations over the long term. The firm’s plan of expanding pipelines in resource-rich regions, and developing new pipeline projects is expected to boost operations.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

PAA opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

