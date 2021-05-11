Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $8.57 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $28.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $35.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 248,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

