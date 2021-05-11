PKG Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. PKG Token has a market cap of $196,662.85 and approximately $221.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

