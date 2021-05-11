Piper Sandler Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

