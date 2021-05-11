Piper Sandler Lowers Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $6.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,361,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 553,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

