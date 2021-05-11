Piper Sandler Comments on McAfee Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McAfee in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $22.37 on Monday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.