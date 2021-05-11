Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 221,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
