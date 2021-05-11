PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE PCN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 94,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,429. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.81.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
