PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
PTY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
