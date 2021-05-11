PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PTY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

