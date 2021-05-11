PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $138,000.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,782 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $3,920.40.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,752.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

PHX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 352,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,553. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.