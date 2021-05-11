Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (PSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) declared a dividend on Monday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Tuesday. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 1 year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 383 ($5.00). The firm has a market cap of £360.19 million and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.24.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

