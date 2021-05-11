Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $719.79

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.79 ($9.40) and traded as high as GBX 741.94 ($9.69). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 1,342,077 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 729 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 719.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.