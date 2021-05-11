Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $115,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

