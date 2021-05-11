Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

NYSE PM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

