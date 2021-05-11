Phala Network Market Cap Hits $143.94 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $143.94 million and approximately $40.26 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00082962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00106152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.77 or 0.00783839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.32 or 0.08991633 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.