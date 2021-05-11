PGGM Investments Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

