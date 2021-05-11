PGGM Investments Takes $1.09 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COG stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.