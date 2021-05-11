PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,989,083.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

