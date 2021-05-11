PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $204.29 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $212.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

