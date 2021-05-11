PGGM Investments Acquires 428 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $460.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $466.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.