Pettee Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 49,956 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. 230,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,307,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of -588.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

