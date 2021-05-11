Pettee Investors Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,988. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

