Pettee Investors Inc. Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.88. 2,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,361. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

