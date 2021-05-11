PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.93 Million

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $308.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.73 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $962.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,458. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 over the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,010,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

