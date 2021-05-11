Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

