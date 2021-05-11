Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.45

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €159.45 ($187.59) and traded as high as €175.40 ($206.35). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €174.15 ($204.88), with a volume of 257,827 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €180.25 ($212.06).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

