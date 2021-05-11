PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.400-9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.350 EPS.

NYSE:PKI opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.86. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

