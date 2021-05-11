Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $176.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.00 million and the highest is $177.68 million. Perficient posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

PRFT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $68.42. 12,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,606. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Perficient by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,438 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

