PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 608,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PEP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.16. 116,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.