Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

