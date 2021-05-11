PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.69. 5,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.