Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $267.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

