Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$39.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.12.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.