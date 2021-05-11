Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Trading Down 16.1%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price was down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 87,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,245,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

