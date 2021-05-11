PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.50. The stock had a trading volume of 344,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. The company has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

