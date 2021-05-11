Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post sales of $232.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $181.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.78.

PAYC stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,163. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.21. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $233.27 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

