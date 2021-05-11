Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,615. The company has a market capitalization of $970.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $930,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65,638 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $1,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.