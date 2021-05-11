Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $1,257,117.12 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PH traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.69. The company had a trading volume of 834,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.64 and a 200-day moving average of $282.95.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.