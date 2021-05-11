Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

