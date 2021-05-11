Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in National Grid by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

