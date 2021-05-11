Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,239 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.77. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

