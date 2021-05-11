Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 127,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

