Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 156,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

