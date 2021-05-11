Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $410,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 566.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.