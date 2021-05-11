Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

