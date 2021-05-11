Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dover by 260.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dover by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

