PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

NYSE PAR traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. 899,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,491. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

