Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.