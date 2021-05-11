Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAAS opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

