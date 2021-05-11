Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.89.

NYSE PLTR traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 7,671,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,296,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

